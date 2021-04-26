Are Investors Undervaluing Avnet (AVT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Avnet (AVT). AVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We also note that AVT holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AVT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.09. Within the past year, AVT's PEG has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 0.87.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AVT has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.34.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Avnet is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AVT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

