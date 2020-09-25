Are Investors Undervaluing Aviva (AVVIY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Aviva (AVVIY). AVVIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.95, which compares to its industry's average of 7.67. Over the last 12 months, AVVIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.46 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 5.76.

Another notable valuation metric for AVVIY is its P/B ratio of 0.60. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AVVIY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AVVIY's P/B has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.65.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Aviva's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AVVIY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

