Are Investors Undervaluing Avis Budget Group (CAR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Avis Budget Group (CAR). CAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.59 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.03. Over the past 52 weeks, CAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.34 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 8.38.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CAR has a P/S ratio of 0.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.6.

Finally, investors should note that CAR has a P/CF ratio of 1.03. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.46. CAR's P/CF has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.82, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Avis Budget Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CAR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

