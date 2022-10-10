Are Investors Undervaluing Aviat Networks (AVNW) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Aviat Networks (AVNW). AVNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.16 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.35. Over the past year, AVNW's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.25 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 10.66.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AVNW has a P/S ratio of 1.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.75.

Finally, investors should note that AVNW has a P/CF ratio of 13.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AVNW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 21.64. Within the past 12 months, AVNW's P/CF has been as high as 16.62 and as low as 2.74, with a median of 11.65.

Another great Wireless Equipment stock you could consider is Viasat (VSAT), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Viasat is trading at a forward earnings multiple of -742.74 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 30.05. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 12.35 and average PEG ratio of 2.51.

Over the last 12 months, VSAT's P/E has been as high as 941.01, as low as -767.99, with a median of -116.84, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 37.87, as low as 30.05, with a median of 33.56.

Furthermore, Viasat holds a P/B ratio of 1.13 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 5.67. VSAT's P/B has been as high as 1.84, as low as 0.73, with a median of 1.18 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Aviat Networks and Viasat's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AVNW and VSAT is an impressive value stock right now.



