Are Investors Undervaluing AU Optronics (AUOTY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is AU Optronics (AUOTY). AUOTY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that AUOTY has a P/B ratio of 1.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.53. AUOTY's P/B has been as high as 2.08 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.64, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AUOTY has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.

Finally, we should also recognize that AUOTY has a P/CF ratio of 16.80. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.86. Over the past year, AUOTY's P/CF has been as high as 23.54 and as low as 4.24, with a median of 7.24.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AU Optronics is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AUOTY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

