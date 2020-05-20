Are Investors Undervaluing ASPEN PHARMACR (APNHY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is ASPEN PHARMACR (APNHY). APNHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.10. Over the past year, APNHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.21 and as low as 5.36, with a median of 7.17.

Investors will also notice that APNHY has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. APNHY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.13. Over the past 52 weeks, APNHY's PEG has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 0.94.

Another notable valuation metric for APNHY is its P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.32. APNHY's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.84, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ASPEN PHARMACR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APNHY is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.