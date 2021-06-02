Are Investors Undervaluing ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is ASE Technology Hldg (ASX). ASX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.21, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.46. Over the past year, ASX's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.04 and as low as 9.68, with a median of 11.77.

Investors will also notice that ASX has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ASX's industry has an average PEG of 1.04 right now. Within the past year, ASX's PEG has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.49.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ASE Technology Hldg is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

