Are Investors Undervaluing Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM). APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.73. Over the past 52 weeks, APAM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.78 and as low as 9.16, with a median of 12.09.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. APAM has a P/S ratio of 2.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.56.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that APAM has a P/CF ratio of 11.52. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 33.14. APAM's P/CF has been as high as 13.09 and as low as 8.82, with a median of 11.49, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Artisan Partners Asset Management is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APAM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

