Are Investors Undervaluing Arrow Electronics (ARW) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Arrow Electronics (ARW). ARW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.67, which compares to its industry's average of 11.71. Over the last 12 months, ARW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.80 and as low as 9.25, with a median of 10.49.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ARW has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

Finally, investors should note that ARW has a P/CF ratio of 10.70. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.37. ARW's P/CF has been as high as 11.29 and as low as -89.39, with a median of 9.80, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Arrow Electronics is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.