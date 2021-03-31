Are Investors Undervaluing Arrow Electronics (ARW) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ARW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

ARW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ARW's industry has an average PEG of 1.14 right now. Within the past year, ARW's PEG has been as high as 3.20 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.29.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ARW has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Arrow Electronics is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.