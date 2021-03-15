Are Investors Undervaluing Arrow Electronics (ARW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ARW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

ARW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ARW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.18. Over the past 52 weeks, ARW's PEG has been as high as 3.20 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.31.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ARW has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Arrow Electronics's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ARW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

