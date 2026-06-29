Are Investors Undervaluing ARKO (ARKO) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is ARKO (ARKO). ARKO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that ARKO has a P/B ratio of 2.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.39. Over the past 12 months, ARKO's P/B has been as high as 3.27 and as low as 1.60, with a median of 2.18.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ARKO is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARKO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.