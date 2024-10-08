Are Investors Undervaluing Arkema (ARKAY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Arkema (ARKAY). ARKAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.64, which compares to its industry's average of 16.56. Over the last 12 months, ARKAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.45 and as low as 8.23, with a median of 9.89.

We should also highlight that ARKAY has a P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.08. Within the past 52 weeks, ARKAY's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 0.89.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ARKAY has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.84.

Finally, our model also underscores that ARKAY has a P/CF ratio of 6.02. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ARKAY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.25. Within the past 12 months, ARKAY's P/CF has been as high as 7.70 and as low as 5.28, with a median of 6.37.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Arkema's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ARKAY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Arkema SA (ARKAY)

