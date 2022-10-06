Are Investors Undervaluing Arkema (ARKAY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Arkema (ARKAY). ARKAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.33. Over the past 52 weeks, ARKAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.20 and as low as 5.70, with a median of 10.74.

Investors should also recognize that ARKAY has a P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.09. Within the past 52 weeks, ARKAY's P/B has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 1.20.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ARKAY has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

Finally, our model also underscores that ARKAY has a P/CF ratio of 2.90. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.47. ARKAY's P/CF has been as high as 4.61 and as low as 2.50, with a median of 3.47, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Arkema's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ARKAY is an impressive value stock right now.



