Are Investors Undervaluing Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ardmore Shipping (ASC). ASC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ASC's P/B ratio of 0.67. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.32. Over the past 12 months, ASC's P/B has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.79.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ASC has a P/S ratio of 1.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.31.

Finally, we should also recognize that ASC has a P/CF ratio of 3.03. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ASC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.71. ASC's P/CF has been as high as 6.61 and as low as 2.25, with a median of 2.97, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at International Seaways (INSW). INSW is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, International Seaways has a P/B ratio of 1.06 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.32. For INSW, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.65, as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.05 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ardmore Shipping and International Seaways are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASC and INSW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

