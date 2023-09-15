Are Investors Undervaluing Arcosa (ACA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Arcosa (ACA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ACA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that ACA has a P/B ratio of 1.58. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.87. Over the past 12 months, ACA's P/B has been as high as 1.69 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.41.

Finally, we should also recognize that ACA has a P/CF ratio of 8.22. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ACA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.12. Within the past 12 months, ACA's P/CF has been as high as 12.35 and as low as 6.31, with a median of 8.31.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Arcosa's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ACA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.