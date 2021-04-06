Are Investors Undervaluing ArcelorMittal (MT) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ArcelorMittal (MT). MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that MT has a P/B ratio of 0.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.91. MT's P/B has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.37, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MT has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.64.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ArcelorMittal is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

