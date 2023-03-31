Are Investors Undervaluing APi Group (APG) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

APi Group (APG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.13, which compares to its industry's average of 16.84. Over the last 12 months, APG's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.09 and as low as 9.36, with a median of 12.83.

Investors should also note that APG holds a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. APG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.14. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.63.

Investors should also recognize that APG has a P/B ratio of 2.42. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.73. Over the past 12 months, APG's P/B has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.92.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. APG has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.01.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that APG has a P/CF ratio of 15.60. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.61. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's P/CF has been as high as 20.02 and as low as 10.41, with a median of 14.59.

Another great Business - Services stock you could consider is Mitie Group (MITFY), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Mitie Group sports a P/B ratio of 2.76 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.73. In the past 52 weeks, MITFY's P/B has been as high as 2.95, as low as 1.58, with a median of 2.16.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in APi Group and Mitie Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, APG and MITFY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

