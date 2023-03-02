Are Investors Undervaluing Aperam (APEMY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Aperam (APEMY). APEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.87. Over the last 12 months, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.06 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.90.

Another notable valuation metric for APEMY is its P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.87. APEMY's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.69, over the past year.

ArcelorMittal (MT) may be another strong Steel - Producers stock to add to your shortlist. MT is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

ArcelorMittal is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21 while its PEG ratio sits at 2.12. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 8.87 and average PEG ratio of 2.76.

Over the last 12 months, MT's P/E has been as high as 12.71, as low as 2.06, with a median of 3.32, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.26, as low as 1.97, with a median of 2.12.

Furthermore, ArcelorMittal holds a P/B ratio of 0.51 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 0.87. MT's P/B has been as high as 0.63, as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.46 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Aperam and ArcelorMittal's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APEMY and MT is an impressive value stock right now.

