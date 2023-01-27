Are Investors Undervaluing Aperam (APEMY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Aperam (APEMY). APEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.02, which compares to its industry's average of 9.24. Over the last 12 months, APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.04 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.90.

Investors should also recognize that APEMY has a P/B ratio of 0.87. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Over the past 12 months, APEMY's P/B has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.69.

Investors could also keep in mind Ryerson (RYI), an Steel - Producers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Ryerson sports a P/B ratio of 1.53 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.52. In the past 52 weeks, RYI's P/B has been as high as 2.72, as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.35.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Aperam and Ryerson are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY and RYI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Aperam (APEMY)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI)

