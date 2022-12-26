Are Investors Undervaluing Aperam (APEMY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Aperam (APEMY). APEMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.97. APEMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.37 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.92, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that APEMY has a P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.33. APEMY's P/B has been as high as 1.48 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.73, over the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN), an Steel - Producers stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Additionally, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a P/B ratio of 0.89 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.33. For SCHN, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.79, as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.03 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Aperam and Schnitzer Steel Industries strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, APEMY and SCHN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

