Are Investors Undervaluing ANYWHERE RE INC (HOUS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

ANYWHERE RE INC (HOUS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HOUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that HOUS has a P/B ratio of 0.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.59. Over the past year, HOUS's P/B has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.42.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HOUS has a P/CF ratio of 7.31. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HOUS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.30. Over the past year, HOUS's P/CF has been as high as 8.38 and as low as -14.95, with a median of -2.74.

Another great Real Estate - Operations stock you could consider is The RMR Group (RMR), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, The RMR Group has a P/B ratio of 1.85 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 0.59. For RMR, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.55, as low as 1.63, with a median of 1.86 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ANYWHERE RE INC and The RMR Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HOUS and RMR is an impressive value stock right now.

