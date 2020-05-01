Are Investors Undervaluing ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). ANIP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that ANIP has a P/B ratio of 2.39. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.80. Over the past year, ANIP's P/B has been as high as 4.97 and as low as 1.73, with a median of 3.81.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ANIP has a P/CF ratio of 9.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.64. Over the past 52 weeks, ANIP's P/CF has been as high as 17.56 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 14.40.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ANI Pharmaceuticals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ANIP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.