Are Investors Undervaluing ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). ANIP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that ANIP has a P/B ratio of 3.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ANIP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.87. Over the past year, ANIP's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 2.51, with a median of 2.96.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ANIP has a P/S ratio of 2.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.24.

Investors could also keep in mind Gilead Sciences (GILD), an Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Gilead Sciences currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 13.88, and its PEG ratio is 1.34. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 43.65 and 3.10.

