Are Investors Undervaluing ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). ANIP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that ANIP has a P/B ratio of 2.64. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.88. Over the past 12 months, ANIP's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 2.31, with a median of 2.83.

Finally, investors should note that ANIP has a P/CF ratio of 12.75. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ANIP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.70. Over the past 52 weeks, ANIP's P/CF has been as high as 19.50 and as low as 11.93, with a median of 13.70.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ANI Pharmaceuticals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ANIP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

