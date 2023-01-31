Are Investors Undervaluing Amtech Systems (ASYS) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Amtech Systems (ASYS). ASYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 21.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 32.42. ASYS's Forward P/E has been as high as 153.48 and as low as 7.47, with a median of 11.97, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ASYS has a P/S ratio of 1.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.7.

Finally, investors should note that ASYS has a P/CF ratio of 8.01. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ASYS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.88. ASYS's P/CF has been as high as 48.27 and as low as 5.56, with a median of 9.27, all within the past year.

Another great Semiconductor - General stock you could consider is Screen Holdings (DINRF), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Screen Holdings has a P/B ratio of 1.57 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 4.82. For DINRF, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.29, as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.54 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amtech Systems and Screen Holdings are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ASYS and DINRF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.