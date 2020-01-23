Are Investors Undervaluing American Woodmark (AMWD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

American Woodmark (AMWD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AMWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.48. Over the past 52 weeks, AMWD's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.03 and as low as 8.60, with a median of 11.26.

Investors should also recognize that AMWD has a P/B ratio of 2.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.09. AMWD's P/B has been as high as 2.86 and as low as 1.86, with a median of 2.31, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AMWD has a P/CF ratio of 9.61. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. AMWD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.71. Over the past year, AMWD's P/CF has been as high as 9.61 and as low as 6.40, with a median of 8.08.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in American Woodmark's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMWD is an impressive value stock right now.

