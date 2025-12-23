Are Investors Undervaluing American Assets Trust (AAT) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is American Assets Trust (AAT). AAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.50. Over the past year, AAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.35 and as low as 7.39, with a median of 10.21.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AAT's P/B ratio of 1.12. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.27. Over the past year, AAT's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.13.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AAT has a P/S ratio of 2.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 6.32.

Finally, investors should note that AAT has a P/CF ratio of 7.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. AAT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.39. AAT's P/CF has been as high as 10.85 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 7.68, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in American Assets Trust's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AAT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

