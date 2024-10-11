Are Investors Undervaluing America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX). AMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.07. Over the past 52 weeks, AMX's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 9.17, with a median of 11.32.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AMX has a P/S ratio of 1.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.

If you're looking for another solid Wireless Non-US value stock, take a look at Ceragon Networks (CRNT). CRNT is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Ceragon Networks has a P/B ratio of 1.53 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.20. For CRNT, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.07, as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.61 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR and Ceragon Networks's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMX and CRNT is an impressive value stock right now.

