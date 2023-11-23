Are Investors Undervaluing Ambac (AMBC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ambac (AMBC). AMBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 20.31, which compares to its industry's average of 26.10. AMBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 25,659.91 and as low as -7,878.35, with a median of 39.49, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that AMBC has a P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AMBC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.45. Over the past year, AMBC's P/B has been as high as 0.73 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.50.

Finally, investors should note that AMBC has a P/CF ratio of 3.22. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. AMBC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.81. Within the past 12 months, AMBC's P/CF has been as high as 3.25 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.33.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ambac's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AMBC is an impressive value stock right now.

