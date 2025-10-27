Are Investors Undervaluing AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is AMark Precious Metals (AMRK). AMRK is currently holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.82 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.17. Over the last 12 months, AMRK's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.10 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 8.60.

Another notable valuation metric for AMRK is its P/B ratio of 0.94. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AMRK's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.98. Within the past 52 weeks, AMRK's P/B has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AMRK has a P/S ratio of 0.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.08.

Finally, our model also underscores that AMRK has a P/CF ratio of 15.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AMRK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.92. Over the past year, AMRK's P/CF has been as high as 15.73 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 10.06.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that AMark Precious Metals is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AMRK sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

