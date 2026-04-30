Are Investors Undervaluing Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Amadeus IT Group (AMADY). AMADY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 20.41, which compares to its industry's average of 22.31. Over the past 52 weeks, AMADY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.54 and as low as 20.07, with a median of 21.70.

Finally, our model also underscores that AMADY has a P/CF ratio of 15.19. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 31.33. Over the past year, AMADY's P/CF has been as high as 16.06 and as low as 14.95, with a median of 15.56.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Amadeus IT Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMADY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.