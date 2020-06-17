Are Investors Undervaluing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AOSL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.89 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.12. Over the past year, AOSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.40 and as low as 5.21, with a median of 9.81.

Finally, investors should note that AOSL has a P/CF ratio of 7.53. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AOSL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.54. AOSL's P/CF has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 3.76, with a median of 7.97, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AOSL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

