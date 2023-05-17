Are Investors Undervaluing Allegiant (ALGT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Allegiant (ALGT). ALGT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for ALGT is its P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ALGT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.46. Within the past 52 weeks, ALGT's P/B has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.41.

Finally, we should also recognize that ALGT has a P/CF ratio of 6.50. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.45. Over the past 52 weeks, ALGT's P/CF has been as high as 9.80 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 7.93.

Investors could also keep in mind International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY), an Transportation - Airline stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14, and its PEG ratio is 0.13. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 8.71 and 0.28.

ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.44 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 10.40. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.13, as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group also has a P/B ratio of 1.09 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.46. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.53, as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.35.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Allegiant and International Consolidated Airlines Group are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ALGT and ICAGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

