Are Investors Undervaluing Alithya Group (ALYAF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Alithya Group (ALYAF). ALYAF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.08, which compares to its industry's average of 27.15. Over the past 52 weeks, ALYAF's Forward P/E has been as high as 38.09 and as low as 7.89, with a median of 12.61.

Investors will also notice that ALYAF has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALYAF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.42. ALYAF's PEG has been as high as 2.72 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.83, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that ALYAF has a P/CF ratio of 6.16. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.05. Over the past year, ALYAF's P/CF has been as high as 17.11 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 8.15.

If you're looking for another solid Technology Services value stock, take a look at Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN). QFIN is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Qifu Technology, Inc. is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.39 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 27.15 and average PEG ratio of 1.42.

Over the last 12 months, QFIN's P/E has been as high as 7.16, as low as 4.08, with a median of 5.67, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.87, as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.41.

Furthermore, Qifu Technology, Inc. holds a P/B ratio of 1.83 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 5.46. QFIN's P/B has been as high as 2.28, as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.52 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Alithya Group and Qifu Technology, Inc. are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ALYAF and QFIN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

