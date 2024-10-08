Are Investors Undervaluing Alibaba (BABA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Alibaba (BABA). BABA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.15, while its industry has an average P/E of 25.35. Over the last 12 months, BABA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.23 and as low as 7.73, with a median of 8.84.

Investors will also notice that BABA has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BABA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.09. Over the last 12 months, BABA's PEG has been as high as 0.53 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.39.

Investors should also recognize that BABA has a P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BABA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.30. Over the past 12 months, BABA's P/B has been as high as 1.93 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.27.

If you're looking for another solid Internet - Commerce value stock, take a look at Match Group (MTCH). MTCH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Match Group is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 16.42 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 25.35 and average PEG ratio of 1.09.

MTCH's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.89 and as low as 12.59, with a median of 15.44. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.68, as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.54.

Additionally, Match Group has a P/B ratio of -74.53 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 5.30. For MTCH, this valuation metric has been as high as -25.86, as low as -550.38, with a median of -73.97 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Alibaba and Match Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BABA and MTCH sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.