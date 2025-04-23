Are Investors Undervaluing AkzoNobel (AKZOY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is AkzoNobel (AKZOY). AKZOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.22. Over the last 12 months, AKZOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.40 and as low as 11.45, with a median of 13.32.

AKZOY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AKZOY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.41. Over the last 12 months, AKZOY's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.66.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AkzoNobel's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AKZOY is an impressive value stock right now.

