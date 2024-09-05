Are Investors Undervaluing AkzoNobel (AKZOY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is AkzoNobel (AKZOY). AKZOY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.70. AKZOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.56 and as low as 12.29, with a median of 15.28, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that AKZOY holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AKZOY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.08. AKZOY's PEG has been as high as 0.89 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.69, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AkzoNobel's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AKZOY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.