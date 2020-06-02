Are Investors Undervaluing Air Lease (AL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Air Lease (AL). AL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.35 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.81. Over the past 52 weeks, AL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.41 and as low as 1.77, with a median of 6.83.

Investors should also note that AL holds a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.26. Over the last 12 months, AL's PEG has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.76.

Another notable valuation metric for AL is its P/B ratio of 0.60. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.29. Within the past 52 weeks, AL's P/B has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.86.

Finally, our model also underscores that AL has a P/CF ratio of 2.46. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.60. AL's P/CF has been as high as 4.24 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 3.71, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Air Lease's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AL is an impressive value stock right now.

