Are Investors Undervaluing Air Lease (AL) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Air Lease (AL). AL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.31. AL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 5.95, with a median of 7.50, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that AL has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.03. Over the last 12 months, AL's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.72.

Investors should also recognize that AL has a P/B ratio of 0.73. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.73. Over the past year, AL's P/B has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.66.

Finally, our model also underscores that AL has a P/CF ratio of 2.93. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.36. Over the past year, AL's P/CF has been as high as 3.20 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 2.71.

The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) may be another strong Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stock to add to your shortlist. GBX is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.21 and a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 13.31 and 1.03, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, GBX's P/E has been as high as 15.45, as low as 8.99, with a median of 12.23, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.21, as low as 0.60, with a median of 1.74.

The Greenbrier Companies sports a P/B ratio of 0.94 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.73. In the past 52 weeks, GBX's P/B has been as high as 1.18, as low as 0.71, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Air Lease and The Greenbrier Companies are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AL and GBX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.