Are Investors Undervaluing Air Lease (AL) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Air Lease (AL). AL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.34, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.90. Over the past 52 weeks, AL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 6.38, with a median of 7.64.

Investors should also note that AL holds a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.19. Over the past 52 weeks, AL's PEG has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.67.

Another notable valuation metric for AL is its P/B ratio of 0.80. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.74. Within the past 52 weeks, AL's P/B has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.65.

Finally, we should also recognize that AL has a P/CF ratio of 3.16. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.65. Over the past 52 weeks, AL's P/CF has been as high as 4.43 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 2.68.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Equipment and Leasing value stock, take a look at Herc Holdings (HRI). HRI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Herc Holdings is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.84. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 14.90 and average PEG ratio of 1.19.

Over the last 12 months, HRI's P/E has been as high as 12.09, as low as 6.69, with a median of 9.10, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.90, as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.70.

Herc Holdings also has a P/B ratio of 3.74 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.74. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.79, as low as 2.41, with a median of 3.17.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Air Lease and Herc Holdings strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AL and HRI look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

