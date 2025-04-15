Are Investors Undervaluing Ahold (ADRNY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ahold (ADRNY). ADRNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.14, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.78. Over the past year, ADRNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.42 and as low as 10.43, with a median of 11.78.

Investors will also notice that ADRNY has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ADRNY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.01. ADRNY's PEG has been as high as 4.85 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 1.96, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ADRNY's P/B ratio of 2.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.86. Over the past year, ADRNY's P/B has been as high as 2.14 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 1.95.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ADRNY has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.77.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ADRNY has a P/CF ratio of 5.96. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. ADRNY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.83. Over the past 52 weeks, ADRNY's P/CF has been as high as 5.99 and as low as 4.37, with a median of 5.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ahold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ADRNY is an impressive value stock right now.

