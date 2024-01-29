Are Investors Undervaluing Ahold (ADRNY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Ahold (ADRNY). ADRNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.30. Over the past 52 weeks, ADRNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.91 and as low as 9.95, with a median of 11.38.

Investors should also recognize that ADRNY has a P/B ratio of 1.60. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ADRNY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.96. Over the past year, ADRNY's P/B has been as high as 2.05 and as low as 1.59, with a median of 1.87.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ADRNY has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

Another great Consumer Products - Staples stock you could consider is Newell Brands (NWL), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Newell Brands also has a P/B ratio of 1.13 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.96. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.94, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.18.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Ahold and Newell Brands strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ADRNY and NWL look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

