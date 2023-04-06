Are Investors Undervaluing AGCO (AGCO) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is AGCO (AGCO). AGCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.29, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.38. Over the last 12 months, AGCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.86 and as low as 6.88, with a median of 9.57.

Investors will also notice that AGCO has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AGCO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.04. Over the last 12 months, AGCO's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 0.95.

Another notable valuation metric for AGCO is its P/B ratio of 2.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.27. Over the past year, AGCO's P/B has been as high as 2.94 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 2.53.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AGCO has a P/S ratio of 0.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.02.

Finally, we should also recognize that AGCO has a P/CF ratio of 8.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.93. Over the past year, AGCO's P/CF has been as high as 9.33 and as low as 6.18, with a median of 8.12.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AGCO's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGCO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

