Are Investors Undervaluing AGCO (AGCO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

AGCO (AGCO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.26, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.96. Over the past year, AGCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.20 and as low as 6.88, with a median of 9.77.

Investors will also notice that AGCO has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AGCO's industry has an average PEG of 1.20 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO's PEG has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.97.

Another notable valuation metric for AGCO is its P/B ratio of 2.65. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.87. Within the past 52 weeks, AGCO's P/B has been as high as 3.23 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 2.58.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AGCO has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.04.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AGCO has a P/CF ratio of 8.94. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.71. Over the past year, AGCO's P/CF has been as high as 9.50 and as low as 6.18, with a median of 8.10.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in AGCO's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGCO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

