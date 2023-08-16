Are Investors Undervaluing Afya (AFYA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Afya (AFYA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AFYA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.93, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.21. Over the last 12 months, AFYA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.71 and as low as 7.58, with a median of 10.23.

Investors will also notice that AFYA has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AFYA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.25. AFYA's PEG has been as high as 0.53 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.33, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that AFYA has a P/B ratio of 2.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AFYA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.57. Over the past 12 months, AFYA's P/B has been as high as 2.48 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 2.04.

Another great Schools stock you could consider is Perdoceo Education (PRDO), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Perdoceo Education is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.47 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 21.21 and average PEG ratio of 1.25.

PRDO's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 11 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 7.72, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.73 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.51, all within the past year.

Perdoceo Education sports a P/B ratio of 1.41 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.57. In the past 52 weeks, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.45, as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.19.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Afya and Perdoceo Education are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AFYA and PRDO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.