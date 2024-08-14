Are Investors Undervaluing AFC Gamma (AFCG) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is AFC Gamma (AFCG). AFCG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.73 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.02. Over the last 12 months, AFCG's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.53 and as low as 4.15, with a median of 5.72.

We should also highlight that AFCG has a P/B ratio of 0.64. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AFCG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.84. Within the past 52 weeks, AFCG's P/B has been as high as 0.84 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AFC Gamma's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AFCG is an impressive value stock right now.

