Are Investors Undervaluing Aecom Technology (ACM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Aecom Technology (ACM). ACM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48. Over the past year, ACM's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.65 and as low as 9.92, with a median of 11.46.

Investors should also note that ACM holds a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.23. Over the last 12 months, ACM's PEG has been as high as 3.39 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.22.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ACM has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aecom Technology is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ACM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

