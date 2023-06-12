Are Investors Undervaluing ADEIA INC (ADEA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is ADEIA INC (ADEA). ADEA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that ADEA has a P/B ratio of 3.47. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.96. Over the past year, ADEA's P/B has been as high as 3.95 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.25.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ADEA has a P/S ratio of 1.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.

If you're looking for another solid Technology Services value stock, take a look at MarketWise (MKTW). MKTW is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

MarketWise also has a P/B ratio of -2.97 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.96. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as -1.53, as low as -3.56, with a median of -2.23.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ADEIA INC and MarketWise strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ADEA and MKTW look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

