Are Investors Undervaluing ACERINOX SA ADR (ANIOY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is ACERINOX SA ADR (ANIOY). ANIOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.39. Over the last 12 months, ANIOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.05 and as low as 8.80, with a median of 10.45.

Investors should also recognize that ANIOY has a P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ANIOY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.13. Over the past year, ANIOY's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.11.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ACERINOX SA ADR's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ANIOY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

